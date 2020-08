China said on Tuesday it will retaliate if Washington continues what it described as hostile actions against Chinese journalists based in the United States.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the ministry understands that no Chinese journalist in the United States have had their application for a visa renewal approved since Washington in May moved to limit their visas to 90 days with an option for an extension.

Last Update: Tuesday, 04 August 2020 KSA 10:56 - GMT 07:56