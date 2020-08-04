Coronavirus: California gov. says state is getting grip on resurgence in cases

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday that his state appears to be getting a grip on a resurgence of the coronavirus, though he warned reopening some of the businesses shuttered for a second time last month would take more time.

The average weekly number of positive tests is down by a fifth, to 7,764 from its peak of nearly 9,900 a week ago. The seven-day rate of tests coming back positive statewide had peaked at almost 8 percent late last month but has fallen to 6.1 percent, he said Monday, though the rate remains much higher in some hard-hit counties.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

“It’s not where it needs to be, it is still too high, but again it is good to see this number trending down, not trending up,” Newsom said.

Hospitalizations, which had recently ballooned by 50 percent, have also fallen over the last 14 days, he said in his most upbeat briefing since the resurgence. The number of people in intensive care units because of coronavirus has also declined slightly.

Newsom credited the new restrictions that have locked down most indoor commercial activities in 38 of California’s 58 counties, as well as enforcement actions and increased compliance with his endlessly repeated cautions to maintain social distancing, wear face coverings and use proper hygiene.

The improvements are “encouraging signs, but one week does not make the kind of trend that gives us confidence to try to generate headlines,” Newsom said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Last Update: Tuesday, 04 August 2020 KSA 01:30 - GMT 22:30