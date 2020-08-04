North Korea has ‘probably’ developed nuclear devices to fit ballistic missiles: UN

North Korea is continuing to develop its nuclear weapons program and several countries assess that it has "probably developed miniaturized nuclear devices to fit into the warheads of its ballistic missiles," according to a confidential UN report seen by Reuters on Monday.



The report by independent experts monitoring UN sanctions said that the countries, which they did not identify, believed North Korea's past six nuclear tests had likely helped it develop miniaturized nuclear devices. Pyongyang has not conducted a nuclear test since September 2017.

The interim report was submitted to the 15-member UN Security Council North Korea sanctions committee on Monday.

Last Update: Tuesday, 04 August 2020 KSA 01:20 - GMT 22:20