US elections: Trump suggests he could sign an executive order on mail-in voting

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he had a right to issue an executive order on mail-in voting, something he has heavily criticized in recent weeks ahead of November’s presidential elections.

“I have the right to do it, but we haven’t gotten there yet,” Trump told reporters during a press conference.

Trump revealed that a lawsuit would be filed against Nevada after Democratic lawmakers passed a bill on Sunday that would send mail-in ballots to every voter ahead of the elections.

Nevada would become the seventh state to send ballots to all registered voters for the Nov. 3 election. Utah, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington already conduct their elections entirely by mail, while California and Vermont have decided to do so this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will be suing in Nevada. That’s already been taken care of,” Trump said, adding that the lawsuit would “probably” be filed Tuesday.

Democrats have said that the coronavirus will prevent voters from leaving their homes to vote, while Trump has alleged that ballots would be sent without proper accountability or transparency over the actual voters. Trump supports absentee voting, which requires a voter to request a ballot and submit specific paperwork prior.

Last Update: Tuesday, 04 August 2020 KSA 01:52 - GMT 22:52