After Beirut blast, India seizes 740 tons of ammonium nitrate in south Indian port

Indian customs authorities have seized a container with 740 tons of ammonium nitrate, the chemical that caused this week’s deadly blast in Lebanon’s capital.



Nearly 150 people were killed and more than 5,000 were injured when a large stock of the chemical exploded at Beirut’s port on Tuesday. Dozens of people are missing and up to 250,000 are without habitable homes.

Also read: Beirut blast: Ammonium nitrate fertilizer behind many industrial accidents



Customs authorities in the south Indian port city of Chennai said a large consignment of the chemical had been stored at a site about 20 km from the city.



“The seized cargo is securely stored and safety of the cargo and public is ensured considering the hazardous nature of the cargo,” they said in a statement late on Thursday.

File photo of firefighters try to douse a fire from an oil tanker at a port in the southern Indian city of Chennai. (Reuters)





There was no residential area within 2 km of the freight station where the consignment has been stored, they said.



Ammonium nitrate is used to make fertilizers and explosives, mainly used by the quarrying industry in India.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app



The consignment was imported in 2015 by Amman Chemicals, a company based in Tamil Nadu state, and was confiscated on arrival due to an alleged violation of import rules, a customs official said.



“The company has been served a show cause notice and a case was booked,” the official said.



P Kumaresan, a partner at Amman Chemicals, declined to comment on the consignment, saying he was in a meeting.

Last Update: Friday, 07 August 2020 KSA 22:04 - GMT 19:04