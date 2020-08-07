After Beirut blast, India seizes 740 tons of ammonium nitrate in south Indian port

Indian customs authorities have seized a container with 740 tons of ammonium nitrate, the chemical that caused this week’s deadly blast in Lebanon’s capital.
Nearly 150 people were killed and more than 5,000 were injured when a large stock of the chemical exploded at Beirut’s port on Tuesday. Dozens of people are missing and up to 250,000 are without habitable homes.
File photo of firefighters try to douse a fire from an oil tanker at a port in the southern Indian city of Chennai.
There was no residential area within 2 km of the freight station where the consignment has been stored, they said.
Ammonium nitrate is used to make fertilizers and explosives, mainly used by the quarrying industry in India.
