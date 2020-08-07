Beirut explosion: Lebanese-Americans hold vigil in San Francisco for blast victims

Lebanese-Americans held a candlelight vigil on Thursday in San Francisco, California, for victims of the Beirut explosion that killed 154 people and injured another 5,000 when 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate exploded on Tuesday.
Lebanese-Americans hold a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Beirut explosion. (Supplied)
Vigil for Lebanon tonight. PLEASE DONATE. Thoughts & prayers are cool & all... but what are you doing other than that? We need to SHOW UP for the Middle East and use our privilege to help them. LONG LIVE LEBANON! 🇱🇧 #lebanon pic.twitter.com/a1C6dn4gwY— Sanna🤍ثنا (@humanbecomiing) August 7, 2020
A San Francisco resident who is originally from Lebanon told Al Arabiya English that he felt “very lucky” to know his family in Lebanon was safe but he was “sad” about the country’s situation.
“I wanted to come to the vigil to hopefully show some solidarity… and let my friends and family in Lebanon know that there are people here in San Francisco who want to support,” Mazen Faloughi said.
From the organizer of the vigil tonight in San Francisco for Lebanon— Sanna🤍ثنا (@humanbecomiing) August 7, 2020
#Lebanon pic.twitter.com/iD88E3khLu
Sixteen people have been arrested in Lebanon as part of the ongoing investigations into the cause of the blast that rocked Beirut, the state-run National News Agency reported on Thursday citing a judge.
