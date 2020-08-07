Air India plane from Dubai crash lands in south India, casualties feared

Indian news reports said an Air India Express flight with 191 passengers on board skidded off a runway while landing Friday in heavy rain in southern India, and some injured people were hospitalized.

The plane coming in from Dubai overshot the runway as it landed in the southern city of Kozhikode and several passengers were injured, an airline spokesman and television channels said.

The fuselage split into two, local television networks said.

"No fire reported at the time of landing. There are 174 passengers, 10 infants, 2 pilots & 5 cabin crew onboard the aircraft. As per initial reports, rescue operations are on & passengers are being taken to hospital" Rajeev Jain, Additional DG Media, Civil Aviation Ministry, told indian news agency ANI.

At least two people feared dead, 35 injured In Air India Express crash landing, reported Reuters, quoting a police official.The pilot, captain Deepak Vasant, has died, said Air India. His co-pilot is in critical condition.

The news reports said the plane didn’t catch fire. They said passengers were evacuated from the Boeing aircraft.

An emergency services official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP: "Rescue operations are on but the rains are making it difficult."



Television pictures showed emergency services personnel working in the dark and spraying the wreckage with water.

Kerala has been battered by heavy rains in recent days.



News18 reported that there was a problem with the aircraft's landing gear, citing unnamed sources.

The Air India Express flight, IX1344, was part of the Vande Bharat repatriation mission. Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India.

-- Reuters, The Associated Press, AFP

