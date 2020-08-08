Blast caimed by al Shabaab rocks military base in Somali capital, killing eight

A huge blast rocked a military base in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu near a stadium on Saturday, killing at least eight people and injuring 14, emergency workers said, and the militant group al Shabaab claimed responsiblity.

Soldiers opened fire after the explosion which sent clouds of smoke into the sky, said Halima Abdisalan, a mother of three who lives near the area.



“We ran indoors in fear,” she told Reuters. “Soon I could see a military pickup speeding and carrying many soldiers covered with blood. I do not know if they were all dead or injured.”



Army officer Major Abdullahi Mohamud said it was an attack. “It must be a suicide car bomb, I am now transporting casualties,” he said.

Read more:



Somalia MPs oust prime minister Khaire in no-confidence vote over security policy



Iran linking with Somalia’s al-Shabab to funnel weapons to Houthis: Foreign Policy



Claiming responsibility for the incident, the military operations spokesman of the al Shabaab group, Abdiasis Abu Musab, said: “We conducted a successful martyrdom operation on a major apostate military base in Mogadishu.”



“The enemy suffered many casualties and wounded, military vehicles destroyed.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app



Somalia has been embroiled in deadly violence since 1991, when clan warlords overthrew leader Siad Barre and then turned on each other.



Since 2008, al Shabaab has been fighting to overthrow the internationally-recognized central government and establish its rule based on its own interpretation of Islamic Sharia law.

Last Update: Saturday, 08 August 2020 KSA 17:25 - GMT 14:25