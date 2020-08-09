Emirates to offer 60 weekly flights to five destinations in Pakistan

Emirates has announced it is increasing its passenger services to and from Pakistan starting August 10, offering customers enhanced connectivity to over 70 destinations within its current network, via Dubai.



Starting with53 weekly flights to Pakistan, the frequency will be increased to 60 weekly flights starting August 16, according to a statement by the Dubai-based airline.



The airline is set to ramp up its flight frequency from Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, and Sialkot; and resume passenger services to Peshawar.

All flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and bookings have been opened on emirates.com or via travel agents.

According to the airline, it will operate 21 weekly flights to Karachi (increased to 28 weekly flights starting); 10 weekly flights to Islamabad; 7 weekly flights to Sialkot; 10 weekly flights to Lahore; and five weekly flights to Peshawar.



The airline also reminded customers that coronavirus-related travel restrictions remain in place, and travelers will only be accepted on these flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements.

