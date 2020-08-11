US elections: Joe Biden makes decision on VP candidate

US presidential candidate Joe Biden has made his decision and will announce his running mate for the November elections in the coming hours, advisers and sources close to his campaign said Tuesday.
"He will reveal his pick today or tomorrow," a close aide to Biden told Al Arabiya English.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
CNN first reported that Biden informed his advisers on Tuesday that he had made his decision.
Read more: US election: Why Joe Biden’s VP picks could hurt him, including Rice, Harris, Warren
- Developing.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 11 August 2020 KSA 22:03 - GMT 19:03