UN Iran arms embargo vote choice between ‘terror’ and ‘peace’: US Ambassador

European countries will be making a choice between “voting for terror” or voting for “peace and security in the world” as a they decide on a revised resolution drafted by the United States that would extend a UN arms embargo on Iran indefinitely, according to US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft.

“What’s going to be acceptable is to make certain that Iran does not have access to more modernized weapons in order for them to export these weapons,” Craft told Al Arabiya. “These are lethal weapons to terrorist groups and to other militia actors.”

Council diplomats said the revised draft could be put in a final form Thursday and put to a vote Friday.

- With the Associated Press

Last Update: Wednesday, 12 August 2020 KSA 09:34 - GMT 06:34