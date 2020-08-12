NEWS
Macron hits out at Turkey, says France to increase military presence in Mediterranean

A French Navy Rafale fighter jet is seen aboard the upgraded Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier off the coast of Toulon, southern France. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters Wednesday 12 August 2020
France will boost its military presence in the Mediterranean to show that international law must be respected, French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday as he criticized Turkey's oil exploration in the region.

Macron also demanded that Turkey end its unilateral oil exploration, during a phone call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The French president also said that France would increase its military presence, in cooperation with European Union partners, including Greece.

Last Update: Thursday, 13 August 2020 KSA 23:00 - GMT 20:00

