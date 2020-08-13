NEWS
France will send two fighter jets, frigate to eastern Mediterranean

A French Rafale fighter jet takes off from the deck of France's aircraft carrier Charles-de-Gaulle operating in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Paris Thursday 13 August 2020
France will send two Rafale fighter jets and the naval frigate ‘Lafayette’ to the eastern Mediterranean as part of plans to increase its military presence in the region, the armed forces ministry said on Thursday, amid signs of tension with Turkey.

Earlier this week, French President Emmanuel Macron called on Turkey to halt oil and gas exploration in the disputed waters in that area, which has resulted in heightened tensions with Greece.

-Developing

Last Update: Thursday, 13 August 2020 KSA 11:13 - GMT 08:13

