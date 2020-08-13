US presidential candidate Joe Biden praises UAE-Israel peace deal

Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, Thursday praised the peace agreement signed between the United Arab Emirates and Israel

as a “historic step to bridge the deep divides of the Middle East.”

Biden released a statement saying that he would not support Tel Aviv’s annexation plans of the West Bank if he is elected president in November.

“The UAE’s offer to publicly recognize the State of Israel is a welcome, brave, and badly-needed act of statesmanship,” Biden said.

Biden said that the deal had allowed a path toward “a more peaceful, stable Middle East,” adding that he and VP candidate Kamala Harris would seek to challenge all the nations in the region to keep pace if elected.

Biden also said that Israeli annexation would be a “body blow to the cause of peace, which is why I oppose it now and would oppose it as president.”

