Lavrov, Pompeo discuss UN meeting on Iran, says Russia’s foreign ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke on the phone on Sunday about Russia’s proposal to hold a video summit at the United Nations to discuss Iran, the Russian foreign ministry said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a video summit with the United States and the remaining parties to a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers - Britain, France, China, Germany and Iran - to try to avoid further “confrontation and escalation” over Iran at the United Nations.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said he will trigger a snapback of sanctions at the United Nations on Iran, after the UN Security Council vote on Friday rejected a bid from the United States to extend an arms embargo on Iran.

Last Update: Sunday, 16 August 2020 KSA 17:34 - GMT 14:34