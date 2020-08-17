President Donald Trump on Monday denied trying to undermine the Postal Service’s ability to handle a flood of mail-in ballots ahead of the November US election, as Democrats prepared to move against changes his
administration has set in motion.
“No, we’re not tampering,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News amid an outcry from Democrats and other critics who accuse him of trying to hamstring the Postal Service to suppress mail-in voting as he trails Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden in opinion polls.
“We want to make it run efficiently, run good. We want to make it for less money, much better, always taking care of our postal workers,” the Republican president said, describing the Postal Service “one of the disasters of the world.”
Trump denies trying to undermine US Postal Service as Democrats mount pressure
President Donald Trump on Monday denied trying to undermine the Postal Service’s ability to handle a flood of mail-in ballots ahead of the November US election, as Democrats prepared to move against changes his
|DAY
|WEEK
- 24706 Views Bahrain charges woman with insulting Hindu religious symbol
- 1817 Views New coronavirus strain 10x more infectious, vaccine hopes dashed: Malaysia scientists
- 1654 Views Coronavirus: UAE reports 229 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths
- 1632 Views Beirut blast: Residents told to front repair costs by Lebanon’s landlords
- 1470 Views Gulf Cooperation Council secretary general condemns ‘threats’ by Iran to UAE
- 1336 Views Halting annexation top UAE priority in Israel ‘historic’ deal: UAE official
- 66018 Views Coronavirus, fires, crashes, locust swarms: Ten bad things that happened in 2020
- 45767 Views Eight moments that led up to the UAE’s agreement with Israel
- 30692 Views Bahrain announces support for UAE-Israel deal, joining Egypt, Oman
- 24706 Views Bahrain charges woman with insulting Hindu religious symbol
- 23555 Views Iran seizes ship in international waters in Gulf, says US CENTCOM
- 15769 Views Beirut explosion: Six sources explain details, shine light on Hezbollah link