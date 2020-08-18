Canadian Finance Minister Morneau quits, says will seek top OECD job

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced his resignation on Monday amid reports of friction with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and after coming under fire for his ties to a charity tapped to run a student
grant program.
Morneau said he would not run for parliament again and would instead seek, with the support of Trudeau, to become the next secretary general of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
Trudeau had expressed confidence in his finance minister just last week. Morneau, 57, has been in the job since Trudeau’s Liberals took power in late 2015.
Morneau and his team have pushed back against other Cabinet ministers about how much pandemic funding was needed, including to what extent the post-lockdown recovery could be helped by investing in environmental projects, sources had told Reuters.
