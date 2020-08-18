NEWS
Rebel soldiers holding Mali president, PM: Official

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (R) and Malian Prime Minister Boubou Cisse (L) attend the opening of the 12th edition of the Bamako Encounters Photography Biennial. (File photo: AFP)
AFP Tuesday 18 August 2020
Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse are both being held by rebel soldiers, a senior government official confirmed to AFP on Tuesday.

“The prime minister and the president were driven by rebel soldiers to Kati in armoured vehicles,” said Boubou Doucoure, who works as Cisse’s director of communications.

He added that both men were now at Kati, a town near the capital Bamako which hosts an important military base.

Soldiers arrested both political leaders in the capital late Tuesday afternoon after launching a mutiny and seizing control of the Kati base earlier in the day.

