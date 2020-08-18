Democratic state AGs to sue Trump administration over postal changes

Several Democratic state attorneys general said on Tuesday they will sue President Donald Trump’s administration in a bid to block Postal Service changes that may affect mail-in voting in the November US presidential election.

A lawsuit led by Washington state will argue that the Postal Service, headed by a Trump ally, implemented the changes illegally and without following procedures required by federal law.

“We will ask the court to block these destructive new policies and fully and immediately restore the postal service, so that Americans can cast their ballots with confidence this November and know their votes will be counted,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said.

Attorneys general from Washington state, Pennsylvania and Connecticut planned conference calls on Tuesday to discuss the legal challenge. New York’s attorney general said she would soon be suing the administration as well.

“The integrity of our elections is fundamental to our nation’s democracy and we won’t allow anyone to undermine them, not even the president of the US,” New York attorney general Letitia James said.

Democrats and other critics have accused the Republican president of trying to hobble the Postal Service to suppress mail-in voting.

Trump said last week he was against Democratic efforts to include funds for the Postal Service and election infrastructure in coronavirus relief legislation because he wanted to limit mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is scheduled to testify on Friday before the Republican-led Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, spokesmen for the committee and the Postal Service said.

Last Update: Tuesday, 18 August 2020 KSA 22:01 - GMT 19:01