NEWS
WORLD

US President Trump defends himself after Michelle Obama’s speech

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One as he departs from Bedminster, New Jersey on August 9, 2020. (Reuters)
The Associated Press Tuesday 18 August 2020
Text size A A A

President Donald Trump is pushing back against former first lady Michelle Obama, claiming that her husband’s Oval Office performance is what catapulted him into the White House.

In her remarks Monday night at the Democratic National Convention, Mrs. Obama declared Trump was “in over his head” and the “wrong president for our country.”

In tweets Tuesday morning Trump taunted that someone should explain to her that he wouldn’t be in the “beautiful White House” today if it “weren’t for the job done by her husband,” President Barack Obama.

He also criticized the Obamas for making a “late and unenthusiastic endorsement” of Joe Biden.

And in other tweets, Trump criticized Obama and Biden’s handling of the H1N1 swine flu in 2009 and claimed, without evidence, that the Obama administration was the most corrupt in history.

Trump ended with a sarcastic thanks to Michelle Obama for her “very kind words.”

Read more:

Six major events in Oman-Israel relations: Timeline

Coronavirus: Ireland tightens COVID-19 restrictions ahead of schools reopening

Iran denies paying Taliban to target US troops, calls reports propaganda

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 18 August 2020 KSA 21:32 - GMT 18:32

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top