US Democrats aiming for ‘death and destruction’: Steve Bannon

Members of the US Democrats “want death and destruction,” former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said in an interview with US-based news organization Fox News Monday.

Bannon was speaking ahead of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, an event which brings the Democrat party together to official nominate former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris as the party’s nominees for president and vice president in the 2020 US election.

“They want death and destruction. They want the death of the American economy and the destruction of the American way of life, and I think if that’s highlighted by the end of the week, it’ll smoke Joe Biden out of his basement,” Bannon said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The DNC opened its first day with speeches from various policy makers, public figures and individuals calling for support to rally around the Biden/Harris ticket. Senator Bernie Sanders, and previous competitor for the Democrat nominee, gave a speech, along with former First Lady Michelle Obama. Other prominent attendees over the next two days include former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

“I think this is perfect for President Trump,” Bannon said when quizzed as to the impact that these speakers would have on the 2020 election race.

“In fact, if I was the campaign or the RNC I would amplify the messages coming out of this convention and here is why: President Trump won in ‘16 because he stood up for America, he stood up for working class and middle class people against a financial and political elite that was driving the managed decline of the United States and you’re going to see it over the next four days,” Bannon explained.

“I think the policies themselves with blow this election out,” he added.

The US elections are currently heating up as the Democrats and Republicans seek to whip up support for their respective candidates ahead of the vote in November.

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he would formally accept the Republican nomination for a second term next week.

Both parties have been forced to overhaul their convention plans, with the coronavirus pandemic precluding large, in-person events.

Read more:

US elections: Trump to accept official Republican nomination from the White House

US elections: Trump ramps up campaign as Democrats prepare for convention

US elections: Newsweek apologizes for op-ed questioning Kamala Harris birthright

Last Update: Tuesday, 18 August 2020 KSA 15:48 - GMT 12:48