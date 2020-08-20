US elections: Harris to accept VP nomination as Democrats prepare to scold Trump

The Democratic Party's vice presidential candidate, Senator Kamala Harris, will accept her nomination Wednesday as the party lines up fiery speeches targeting President Donald Trump.

Trump’s predecessor President Barack Obama, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Harris, are scheduled to speak during the third night of the Democratic National Convention, which is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 18.2 million people watched the convention on Tuesday, according to early Nielsen Media Research.

Tuesday evening featured a keynote address delivered by 17 rising stars of the Democratic Party, a coast-to-coast roll call of delegates, appearances by former President Bill Clinton and former Secretaries of State Colin Powell and John Kerry, and a headline speech from Biden’s wife, Jill.

On Wednesday, Obama will try to convince voters that Biden is the man for the job.

“He’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves,” Obama will say about Trump, according to excerpts released ahead of the event.

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t,” Obama will say.

Hillary Clinton is projected to plea with voters to “do it early.”

“For four years, people have said to me, ‘I didn’t realize how dangerous he was,’“ Clinton is expected to say according to the excerpts provided.

“Well, this can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election,” Clinton will tell supporters. “If you vote by mail, request your ballot now, and send it back as soon as you can. If you vote in person, do it early. Bring a friend and wear a mask. Become a poll worker. Most of all, no matter what, vote. Vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line, because they are.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will also take the opportunity to accuse Trump of being sexist.

“As Speaker, I’ve seen firsthand Donald Trump’s disrespect for facts, for working families, and for women in particular – disrespect written into his policies toward our health and our rights, not just his conduct. But we know what he doesn’t: that when women succeed, America succeeds,” an excerpt from Pelosi’s speech read.

