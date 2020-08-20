US elections: Trump hits out at ‘horrible’ Obama for doing ‘such a bad job’ in office

US President Donald Trump Wednesday issued a sharp rebuke against his predecessor Barack Obama and Democratic rival Joe Biden saying he would have never been president if they did not do “such a bad job” in office.

“Look at how bad he was, how ineffective a president he was … so terrible,” Trump told reporters at a White House briefing.

“The reason I am here [as president] is because of [Obama and Biden]. If they did a good job, I wouldn’t be here,” Trump said.

The president added that he might have never run for office if Obama and Biden did a better job. “They did such a bad job that I stand before you as president.”

Trump’s comments come ahead of what is anticipated to be a slew of verbal attacks by Democrats on the third night of the Democratic National Convention.

According to excerpts released by the Democratic party ahead of Obama’s speech, the former president will say that Trump has no interest in helping anyone but himself and his friends. Trump has “no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves,” Obama will say.

The Democrats candidate for vice president, Senator Kamala Harris, and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will also speak at the convention.

