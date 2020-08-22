Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny arrives in Berlin, in stable condition: Activist Bizilj

Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is in stable condition following a flight from the Siberian city of Omsk to Berlin on Saturday, where he is due to receive medical treatment, activist Jaka Bizilj told German tabloid Bild.
“Navalny's condition was stable during the flight and after landing,” the paper quoted him as saying.
Last Update: Saturday, 22 August 2020 KSA 10:54 - GMT 07:54