Protesters arrested in Charlotte as Republican delegates arrive

A person walks outside the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina, US, on August 22, 2020. (Reuters)
The Associated Press, Charlotte, North Carolina Sunday 23 August 2020
Several people were arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina, after some demonstrators skirmished with authorities late Friday, as delegates arrived for the start of the Republican National Convention, police said.

The arrests happened after a group of about 60 demonstrators left a park and began a march throughout uptown Charlotte at about 9 p.m., authorities said.

Police said the group briefly trespassed onto light rail tracks, temporarily disrupting service. Demonstrators later impeded traffic by surrounding a vehicle that was attempting to travel through an intersection, police said.

William Gissentaner was arrested and charged with impeding traffic, disorderly conduct and resisting a public officer, police said.

Police say demonstrators surrounded another vehicle as they continued to march, and three more people were arrested shortly after. Nolan Strout was charged with two counts of assaulting a government official and resisting a public officer, police said. Antonio Marotta and Olivia Turley were arrested and charged with assault on a government official and resisting a public officer, police said.

While police were making the arrests, several demonstrators started interfering with the arrests, and police used pepper spray, authorities said.

GOP officials in Charlotte are expected to vote to renominate President Donald Trump in a small in-person session on Monday.

Last Update: Sunday, 23 August 2020 KSA 04:14 - GMT 01:14

