US official will travel to Russia, Lithuania amid Belarus crisis

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will travel to Lithuania, Russia and Ukraine on August 24-27 to meet senior government leaders to discuss regional issues, the State Department said in a statement on Sunday.
Reuters reported exclusively on Friday that Biegun would travel to the region for talks on Belarus, sources said, as Washington seeks a peaceful resolution to that country’s election crisis that averts Russian intervention.
The State Department statement made no mention of Belarus.
Biegun’s planned mission signals a greater US role in trying to settle the strife that erupted when Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko brutally cracked down on peaceful protesters rejecting his claim of a landslide August 9 election win.
Last Update: Sunday, 23 August 2020 KSA 19:22 - GMT 16:22