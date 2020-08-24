NEWS
At least 90 people feared trapped in India building collapse

Buildings are pictured in New Delhi, India, April 8, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Agencies Monday 24 August 2020
At least 90 people were feared trapped after a five-story apartment building collapsed late Monday in western India, police said.

The building comprised 47 flats, police in the town of Mahad -- 120 kilometers (75 miles) south of Mumbai -- said in a statement.

The cause of the accident was not clear but building collapses are common during India’s June-September monsoon, with rickety structures buckling under the weight of non-stop rain.

“Fifteen injured people have been rescued and taken to hospital,” Mahad police said.

Rescue teams and canine squads were deployed to the scene of the accident, a statement from India’s National Disaster Response Force said.

The monsoon plays a vital role in boosting agricultural harvests across South Asia. But it also causes widespread death and destruction, unleashing floods, triggering building collapses and inundating low-lying villages.

The death toll from monsoon-related disasters this year has topped 1,200, including more than 800 lives lost in India alone.

Last Update: Monday, 24 August 2020 KSA 18:03 - GMT 15:03

