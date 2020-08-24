N. Korea’s Kim Jong Un may be in ‘coma’ after asking sister to take control: Diplomat

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un may be in a comatose state after delegating his sister younger sister to take control of the country, according to local South Korean media reports citing a former diplomat.

Chang Song-min, a former aide to South Korea’s late president Kim Dae-jung, made the claims on Sunday to local South Korean media outlets.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I assess him to be in a coma, but his life has not ended. A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period,” Chang was quoted as saying by South Korean English newspaper The Korea Herald.

Kim’s last known appearance came three days ago on Thursday when he attended a meeting of North Korea’s Worker Party’s Central Committee in which he acknowledged his plans to improve the country’s dismal economy were not working.

A man watches a TV screen showing a news program with a file image of Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP)

Read more:

North Korea's Kim Jong Un makes first public appearance in 20 days amid health rumors

Will a woman succeed as North Korea’s next leader?

Silence on North Korea’s Kim Jong Un’s health raises succession speculation

This is not the first time reports of Kim’s health – or rumors of his death – have made international headlines.

Earlier in May, many international reports suggested Kim may be dead after he was absent from public appearances for nearly 20 days. He reemerged on May 2 when he celebrated the completion of a fertilizer factory near Pyongyang.

According to the Yonhap news agency, Kim did in fact delegate part of his authority to his close aides and younger sister Kim Yo-jong to oversee state affairs. Yonhap confirmed the delegation of powers via South Korea’s spy agency.

“Currently, Kim Yo-jong, the first vice department director of the Workers’ Party Central Committee, is steering overall state affairs based on the delegation,” South Korea’s National Intelligence Service was quoted as saying.

Last Update: Monday, 24 August 2020 KSA 04:35 - GMT 01:35