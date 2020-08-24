Twin explosions kill 10, wound dozens in Philippines: Military

Twin explosions killed at least 10 people and wounded dozens in a town on a restive island in the southern Philippines on Monday, officials said.



One blast took place around noon and another followed about an hour later in Jolo, the main town on Jolo island, a militarized stonghold of the Abu Sayyaf, a militant group that has pledged allegiance to ISIS.

At least five of the dead and 16 wounded were soldiers, Lieutenant General Corleto Vinluan told reporters.



An initial military report said one of the blasts was cased by a homemade bomb on a motorcycle, said an army source, who could not be named because he was not authorized to speak to media. The source said 17 soldiers were wounded.

ABS-CBN news reported that the blasts took place in two separate locations, one of which was close to military vehicles. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

