NEWS
WORLD

US consulate employee assaulted in Hong Kong

Riot police stand guard in front of an American flag near the US Consulate in Hong Kong on July 4, 2020. (File photo: AP)
AFP, Hong Kong Tuesday 25 August 2020
Text size A A A

A staff member of the US Consulate General in Hong Kong was attacked by a man outside his workplace on Tuesday afternoon, police and a US official said.

The financial hub’s police said they received a report on an attack in the afternoon which a consulate employee suffered a bloody injury to his head after a man struck him and fled.

A spokesperson of the consulate confirmed a staff member had been “assaulted by an unknown individual.”

“The employee did not sustain life-threatening injuries. We cannot speculate on the assailant’s motives at this time,” the consulate official added.

Once a beacon of stability, Hong Kong has been left bitterly divided and polarized after last year’s huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests.

Beijing has rejected calls for greater democracy and often blamed Washington for instigating and condoning the rallies.

Police officers talk to a man as they patrol in Hong Kong on May 10, 2020. (AFP)

Police officers talk to a man as they patrol in Hong Kong on May 10, 2020. (AFP)

It has responded with a crackdown on protesters, including the imposition of a sweeping new security law which has prompted the US to sanction some Chinese and Hong Kong officials.

Read more:

Kremlin pushes to delay Alexei Navalny’s illness investigation

Sudan PM says he talked about removal from terror list with US Secretary Pompeo

Lebanon central bank governor says he hopes depositors will recuperate their money

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 25 August 2020 KSA 15:45 - GMT 12:45

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top