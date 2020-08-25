US elections: Trump family, Pompeo and UFC president highlight campaign convention

US President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance on the opening day of this week’s Republican National Convention on Monday.

He is expected to make an appearance each day and accept his nomination on Thursday from the White House, despite criticism for using the president’s residence for election purposes.

Several Republican officials, past and present, spoke on Monday night as they ripped into Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris.

Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., were among those who spoke Monday night. Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the husband and wife who brandished firearms at protesters demonstrating against systemic racism, also voiced their support for Trump and his campaign.

On Tuesday, three more members of Trump’s immediate family will speak during the RNC, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak in a pre-recorded speech taped from Israel. The top US diplomat is currently abroad on official visits across the Middle East and Sudan.

First Lady Melania Trump, as well as the president’s son, Eric, and daughter, Tiffany, are scheduled to speak.

On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence will make his appearance from Baltimore while Second Lady Karen Pence is also to make a speech. Other Republican members of Senate and Congress will speak. Perhaps most notable will be Kellyanne Conway, the president’s adviser, who revealed that she would step down from her position at the end of the month for family reasons.

Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, will speak Thursday.

On the RNC’s final day, Trump will deliver his acceptance speech from the White House after senior Republicans and the president’s daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, speak. The last night will also include an address by one of Trump’s biggest public figure advocates, president of the UFC, Dana White.

