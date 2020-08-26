Juvenile arrested in BLM shooting, Trump sending federal officers to Wisconsin

US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he would send federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Wisconsin, amid mass protests in response to the shooting of another Black man by police and the killing of Black Lives Matter protesters.

“TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER!” Trump tweeted following a phone call with the Wisconsin governor.

Protests broke out Sunday night after a policeman shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake seven times in his back as he open his car door.

Watch: A video shows the moment US police shot a black man in the back several times from close range as he got into a car on in #Wisconsin.https://t.co/cWW31iaUqm pic.twitter.com/9Nj75ik9wq — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 25, 2020

Three of Blake’s children were in the vehicle.

...TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

The local police have said little about what happened other than that they were responding to a domestic dispute. They have not said why the officers opened fire or whether Blake was armed, and they have not disclosed the race of three officers on the scene.

During a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, in the town where Blake was shot, two people were shot and killed by a young white man.

Illinois police announced Wednesday that they had arrested a juvenile in connection with the shooting.

“I just killed somebody,” the shooter could be heard saying at one point Tuesday night.

The gunfire erupted just before midnight, during the third straight night of unrest in Kenosha over the shooting of Blake.

