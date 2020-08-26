Two shot dead, one injured during Wisconsin unrest over police shooting of black man

Three people were shot, one of them fatally, as gunfire broke out on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on the third straight night of unrest sparked by the police shooting of a Black man, the New York Times reported, citing law enforcement.
Watch: A video shows the moment US police shot a black man in the back several times from close range as he got into a car on in #Wisconsin.https://t.co/cWW31iaUqm pic.twitter.com/9Nj75ik9wq— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 25, 2020
Blake, 29, was left paralyzed and “fighting for his life,” his family and lawyers said on Tuesday, hours before the latest round of civil unrest in the lakefront town.
Police and protesters skirmished on Tuesday night and early on Wednesday. Officers in riot gear fired rubber bullets, tear gas and flash-bang rounds to push back demonstrators who defied a dawn-to-dusk curfew and gathered outside a courthouse and adjacent park in central Kenosha.
There were no apparent fires as there had been the previous two nights, destroying several businesses.
The night appeared to have turned calm, but then the gunfire erupted around midnight.
Three people were shot and one died, the Times reported, citing an interview with Sheriff David Beth.