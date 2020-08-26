US elections: Melania Trump to highlight second night of Republican convention

US First Lady Melania Trump will be the keynote speaker Tuesday on the second night of this week’s Republican National Convention as US President Donald Trump ramps up his reelection efforts.

The first lady will speak live from the Rose Garden of the White House, according to a campaign spokesman from President Trump’s team.

“Tonight is the first lady’s night,” campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told reporters earlier, without elaborating on the content of Trump’s speech.

Murtaugh also revealed that President Trump would make multiple appearances throughout the night, but did not provide further details.

US presidential elections are set for Nov. 3. Democrats held their convention last week, and Republicans will try to convince voters this week why they should reelect Trump for another four years.

Two of the president’s children will also speak along with many other Republican officials.

Beyond the president’s family, the speakers include the mother of a police officer killed by an immigrant in the country illegally, a former Planned

Parenthood official who became an anti-abortion activist, and a Kentucky high school student whose confrontation last year with Native Americans became a flashpoint in the nation’s culture wars.

Opening prayers will be held by a pastor and Navajo Nation Vice President, Myron Lizer, will also speak.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will deliver remarks in a prerecorded speech from Jerusalem.

