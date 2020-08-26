US offers $5 million reward for men kidnapped in Afghanistan

The US State Department offered a $5 million reward Wednesday for information toward locating and freeing two Americans kidnapped in Afghanistan.
Paul Overby, 77, disappeared in 2014 in Khost near the Pakistan border as he was researching a book on the Afghan people.
His wife said in 2017 that he disappeared as he was trying to arrange to interview the head of the Haqqani network, an arm of the Taliban.
The second man, Paul Frerichs, 58, was kidnapped in February 2020 after spending a decade in the country working on construction projects.
Last Update: Wednesday, 26 August 2020 KSA 20:45 - GMT 17:45