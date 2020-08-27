August 27, 2020
FOLLOW
Follow
اردو
فارسي
عربي
AL Arabiya
NEWS
FEATURES
BUSINESS
OPINION
LIFESTYLE
VARIETY
IN TRANSLATION
VIDEO
CORONAVIRUS
+
MENU
SPORTS
VIDEO
MENU
NEWS
FEATURES
BUSINESS
OPINION
LIFESTYLE
VARIETY
IN TRANSLATION
VIDEO
CORONAVIRUS
Follow
MIDDLE EAST
NORTH AFRICA
GULF
WORLD
New Zealand mosques gunman sentenced to life without parole
NBA players boycott playoffs, consider ending season over systemic racism
Juvenile arrested in BLM shooting, Trump sending federal officers to Wisconsin
Further chaos feared in Lebanon as politicians fail to agree on new govt
Lebanese man asks fiancé to ‘rebuild future’ in proposal delayed by Beirut explosion
Lebanese army’s neutrality, legitimacy put to the test amid clashes with protesters
Remains found at Japan mass grave suggest 1800s epidemic centuries before coronavirus
ECONOMY
ENERGY
TECHNOLOGY
MARKETS
Saudi Arabia to host talk on G20 business group B20 goals during Saudi presidency
US eyes restricting chip manufacturing equipment and other exports
Davos meeting rescheduled to summer 2021 on COVID-19 fears, says WEF
Lebanon’s new cabinet awaits international deal while the country is in agony
Rami Rayess
How is the economy likely to affect Trump’s reelection chances?
Omar Al-Ubaydli
Europe must resist Erdogan in eastern Mediterranean
Marco Vicenzino
To defeat Iran, the US must first win the ideological war at home
Reza Parchizadeh
ENTERTAINMENT
FASHION & BEAUTY
ART & CULTURE
HEALTHY LIVING
TRAVEL & TOURISM
Jordan’s Queen Rania wears dress by Saudi Arabian designer for 50th birthday portrait
Ithra calls on creative Saudi youth to participate in latest innovation challenges
Saudi Arabia set to open first cinema in eastern city of al-Jubail
US marks 100 years since women granted right to vote
Rapper Kanye West qualifies for Tennessee presidential ballot
Remains found at Japan mass grave suggest 1800s epidemic centuries before coronavirus
Ithra calls on creative Saudi youth to participate in latest innovation challenges
Israel and the Arab world: From illusion to realism
It’s time for Palestine to stand with its Gulf friends against Turkey, Iran, Qatar
Our humanity obliges us to reject the Turks’ early servitude of the Arabs
Ottomans in Arab World: Nothing but a name, a few stones, and a long legacy of crimes
US commentator Peter Roff on Republican figures endorsing Biden over Trump
Former US military adviser Abbas Dahouk on Israel-Arab ties amid Pompeo Mideast trip
Here's how cyber attacks are changing how wars are fought
Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley – Former US ambassador
Insect spray chemical can kill coronavirus, UK study finds
Scientists test cat coronavirus drugs for treating COVID-19 in humans
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records lowest COVID-19 increase in months
Russia readies for approval of second COVID-19 vaccine, says official
NEWS
WORLD
New Zealand mosques gunman sentenced to life without parole
Agencies
Thursday 27 August 2020
Text size
A
A
A
New Zealand mosques shooter Tarrant sentenced to life without parole.
--
Developing
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 27 August 2020 KSA 05:15 - GMT 02:15
SHARE
EMAIL
PRINT
Tweet
SHARE
EMAIL
NEW ZEALAND
Christchurch shooter could be first in New Zealand to get life sentence w/out parole
Sentencing hearings start for New Zealand mosque shooter
New Zealand again tightens gun laws after Christchurch shooting
MOST POPULAR
DAY
WEEK
9120 Views
Israel strikes Lebanon Hezbollah posts after shots fired towards troops: Military
1881 Views
Turkey gave Hamas members passports: Report
1705 Views
Jordan’s Queen Rania wears dress by Saudi Arabian designer for 50th birthday portrait
1187 Views
US Secretary Pompeo discusses Libya ceasefire, countering Iran with UAE officials
989 Views
Dozens of migrants rescued off Greek island of Halki
810 Views
Greece, Cyprus, Italy, France to hold military exercises in eastern Mediterranean
107419 Views
Coronavirus: UAE could reimpose lockdowns as COVID-19 cases rise, official says
33095 Views
Syria gas pipeline explosion leads to total blackout: Minister
30163 Views
Owner of cafe damaged in Beirut explosion arrested for refusing to vacate property
27133 Views
Kuwait crown prince warns those responsible for video leaks will be punished
24196 Views
Coronavirus: UAE denies COVID-19 death of five family members
13712 Views
Hopes end to coronavirus pandemic in ‘less than two years,’ says WHO
OPINION
Lebanon’s new cabinet awaits international deal while the country is in agony
Rami Rayess
How is the economy likely to affect Trump’s reelection chances?
Omar Al-Ubaydli
Europe must resist Erdogan in eastern Mediterranean
Marco Vicenzino
To defeat Iran, the US must first win the ideological war at home
Reza Parchizadeh
Gun boat diplomacy in Lebanon will not bring back former PM Saad Hariri
Makram Rabah
SHOW MORE
More in OPINION
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Scientists test cat coronavirus drugs for treating COVID-19 in humans
Decades of stained glass artist’s work obliterated in Beirut blast
Remains found at Japan mass grave suggest 1800s epidemic centuries before coronavirus
US Secretary Pompeo discusses regional stability, unity with Bahrain crown prince
Saudi Arabia’s June oil exports drop $8.7 billion amid global coronavirus slowdown
Kuwait seizes money, property of two influencers amid wider money laundering probe
Coronavirus: Two COVID-19 tests approved to enter Abu Dhabi starting Thursday
Top