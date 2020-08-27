NEWS
Russia police launch initial probe into opposition leader Navalny's illness

Paramedics load a stretcher into an ambulance that allegedly transported Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at Charite Mitte Hospital Complex where he will receive medical treatment in Berlin, Germany August 22, 2020. (Reuters)
AFP, Moscow Thursday 27 August 2020
Russian police announced on Thursday they had launched a preliminary examination into opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s illness, after the Kremlin dismissed German doctors’ findings that he was likely poisoned.

Transport police in Siberia said they have started “a pre-investigation check” into what led to Navalny’s hospitalization in the city of Omsk to establish “all the circumstances” and decide whether or not to open a criminal probe.

Last Update: Thursday, 27 August 2020 KSA 12:21 - GMT 09:21

