Russia police launch initial probe into opposition leader Navalny's illness

Russian police announced on Thursday they had launched a preliminary examination into opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s illness, after the Kremlin dismissed German doctors’ findings that he was likely poisoned.
Transport police in Siberia said they have started “a pre-investigation check” into what led to Navalny’s hospitalization in the city of Omsk to establish “all the circumstances” and decide whether or not to open a criminal probe.
Last Update: Thursday, 27 August 2020 KSA 12:21 - GMT 09:21