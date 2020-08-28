Blast at ATM injures 30 outside Paris

Thirty people were injured and a shop partly destroyed when a cashpoint was deliberately blown up in a town outside Paris on Friday, police said.
The blast spread debris up to 20 meters (yards) from the site outside a supermarket in Mezieres-sur-Seine, northwest of Paris.
Four people were transferred to the hospital with minor burns.
The circumstances have not been made clear but the suspect fled the scene and is wanted by police.
Thieves seek to blow up ATMs in a bid to steal cash stored inside.
Read more:
Iranian man who beheaded teenage daughter sentenced to nine years in prison
EU extends sanctions on Belarus officials as OSCE offers to mediate
After talks with Arab officials, US position ‘has not changed’ on Jerusalem: Official
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 28 August 2020 KSA 15:43 - GMT 12:43