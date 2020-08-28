Norway says Russia has expelled its diplomat in tit-for-tat spying affair

In a tit-for-tat move, Russia is expelling a diplomat from the Norwegian embassy in Moscow, Norway's foreign ministry said on Friday.



"Our embassy in Moscow has been informed by the Russian foreign ministry that one of our diplomats is no longer welcome in Russia," it said in a statement emailed to Reuters. "This is

completely unfounded." The diplomat had broken no rules, it added.



Norway earlier this month said it had expelled a Russian diplomat on suspicion of espionage. Moscow said the accusation was groundless.

Read more:

Norway arrests man suspected of providing state secrets to foreign power

Russia police launch initial probe into opposition leader Navalny's illness

Austria to expel Russian diplomat: Foreign ministry

Last Update: Friday, 28 August 2020 KSA 12:20 - GMT 09:20