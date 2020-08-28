US election: Trump wraps up Republican convention at White House

The Republican National Convention - the first political convention ever held at the White House - has ended with opera and fireworks.
President Donald Trump wrapped up his speech closing out the RNC on Thursday by recounting the achievements of the nation’s pioneers and pledging to forge achievements in energy development, technological advancement and space exploration, including putting the first woman on the moon.
Under his leadership in a second presidential term, Trump said the country would “prove worthy of magnificent legacy.”
Trump’s speech was punctuated by musical selections including “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and fireworks display on the National Mall, with some of the fireworks spelling out “Trump” and “2020.” Opera singer Christopher Macchio also performed from the Blue Room balcony.
