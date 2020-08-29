NEWS
Far-right activists burn Quran in Sweden sparking riots, unrest

Demonstrators burn tyres during a riot in the Rosengard neighbourhood of Malmo, Sweden August 28, 2020. (TT News Agency/Reuters)
The Associated Press, Stockholm Saturday 29 August 2020
Far-right activists burned a Quran in the southern Swedish city of Malmo, sparking riots and unrest after more than 300 people gathered to protest, police said Saturday.

Rioters set fires and threw objects at police and rescue services Friday night, slightly injuring several police officers and leading to the detention of about 15 people.

The violence followed the burning Friday afternoon of a Quran, near a predominantly migrant neighborhood, that was carried out by far-right activists and filmed and posted online, according to the TT news agency.

Later, three people were arrested on suspicion of inciting hatred against an ethnic group after kicking the Muslim holy book.

