France’s Macron expresses concern for China’s treatment of Uighurs, Hong Kong

An ethnic Uighur demonstrator wears a mask as she attends a protest against China in front of the Chinese Consulate in Istanbul. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Paris Saturday 29 August 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed strong concerns about the situation in Hong Kong and human rights for China’s Muslim Uighur minority during a meeting on Friday with the Chinese government’s top diplomat, State councilor Wang Yi, his office said.

Following months of protests, a new security law was introduced in Hong Kong that has drawn wide criticism in the West for jeopardizing basic rights and freedoms the special administrative region was promised when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

The United Nations estimates that more than a million Muslim Uighurs have been detained in camps in the Xinjiang region. China denies mistreatment and says the camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.

