Trump says people protesting in Washington during RNC final night were ‘thugs’

US President Donald Trump on Friday branded as “thugs” people who protested in Washington on Thursday night as he gave his presidential nomination acceptance speech to the Republican National Convention from the White House.

Addressing supporters in New Hampshire, Trump said people attending his speech at the White House “walked out to a bunch of thugs ... That wasn’t friendly protesters. They were thugs.”

Watch: Video shows a crowd surrounding Republican Senator Rand Paul and his wife and the police after they departed the White House following Donald Trump #RNC2020 speech. Some protesters can be heard shouting they will “f*** up” and “kill” him. https://t.co/Qa2pxEpU23 pic.twitter.com/MnnEn5Vnc2

Trump’s comments come after Republican Senator Rand Paul on Friday called on the FBI to investigate a crowd of protesters that swarmed him as he departed the White House after listening to the US President accept his party’s nomination for re-election.

Convention attendees could hear hundreds of anti-Trump protesters gathered just beyond the White House gates shouting and blowing horns as Trump spoke. As some attendees left, they were confronted by masked demonstrators, social media postings show.

Watch: Anti-Trump protesters harass a couple who walked to their hotel in Washington DC after attending the final night of the Republican National Convention at the White House nearby, according to videos posted on social media.https://t.co/1pZdKEnx8n pic.twitter.com/4tPtdM27sE