Watch: Group of US anti-Trump protesters confront couple after RNC final night

A group of anti-Trump protesters were seen harassing a couple who were walking to their hotel in Washington DC after attending the final night of the Republican National Convention at the White House nearby, according to videos posted on social media.

The couple were seen being mobbed by one protester in particular wearing a balaclava and physically confronting them with profanities.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“How do you feel about the killing of Black individuals in the United States,” the group of protesters kept asking the couple.

The couple can then be seen attempting to open the locked front door of the Willard Hotel, walking distance from the White House. No security personnel could be seen at the Willard Hotel when the incident took place late Thursday night.

The couple then walk around the corner and enter the building from the hotel’s underground car entrance.

Read more:

Donald Trump accepts Republican nomination for second term as US President

US election: Trump wraps up Republican convention at White House

US elections: General says military will not be involved in resolving disputed vote

Republican Senator Rand Paul on Friday called on the FBI to investigate a crowd of protesters that swarmed him as he departed the White House after listening to US President Donald Trump accept his party’s nomination for re-election.

Paul told Fox News Channel he believes the group chanting his name and pushing against his impromptu police escort was paid to incite a riot. He did not say who he believes financially backed them or offer any evidence for his contention.

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Saturday, 29 August 2020 KSA 00:03 - GMT 21:03