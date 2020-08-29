Watch: Minneapolis police officer struck on the neck with garbage can lid during riot

A Minneapolis police officer was injured after a rioter struck him on the neck with a heavy garbage can lid, knocking him to the ground while others cheered, according to a viral video that documented the incident.

The incident took place on Wednesday night during a chaotic night in Minneapolis during which looters and rioters wreaked havoc across the city.

The video, first recorded by a Chris Ellis on Facebook Live, shows the police officer getting ready to ride his marked police vehicle when what looks like a large metal garbage can lid flies through the air and striking him at the back of the neck.

The police officer can be seen falling to the ground while other rioters near him continue to cheer.

Minnesota National Guard soldiers stand watch along the famous Nicollet Mall, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in downtown Minneapolis. (AP)

The Minneapolis Police Department confirmed to Fox 9 news channel that two of their officers were injured and hospitalized for serious injuries, including the officer seen in the viral video.

An emergency curfew expired and downtown Minneapolis was calm Thursday morning after unrest broke out following what authorities said was misinformation about the suicide of a Black homicide suspect.

Demonstrators also gathered in Minneapolis this week to protest after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot multiple times by police in Wisconsin on Sunday, leaving him paralyzed.

(With The Associated Press)

