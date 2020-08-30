France investigates senior military officer over 'security breach'

The French government is investigating a senior military officer over a “security breach”, the defense minister said Sunday, following a report the person was suspected of spying for Russia.

“What I can confirm is that a senior officer is facing legal proceedings for a security breach,” Florence Parly told Europe 1 radio, CNews and Les Echos newspaper.

She gave no further details.

But Europe 1 said the officer was a lieutenant-colonel stationed with NATO in Italy and had been placed under investigation on suspicion of spying for Russia.

It said he is suspected of having supplied sensitive documents to Russian intelligence.

The man was arrested by DGSI intelligence service as he was about to leave for Italy at the end of his holidays in France, and is being held at a prison in Paris, Europe 1 said.

Last Update: Sunday, 30 August 2020 KSA 14:03 - GMT 11:03