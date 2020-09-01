Norway parliament says hit by a cyber attack

The Norwegian parliament suffered a cyber-attack in the past few days and the e-mail accounts of several elected members as well as employees were hacked, the national assembly and a counter-intelligence agency said on Tuesday.



“Our analysis shows that various quantities of data were downloaded,” the parliament said in a statement, without identifying the affected lawmakers and staff.



The Norwegian National Security Authority (NSA) assisted in countering the attack. “We have been involved for a few days,” NSA spokesman Trond Oevstedal said. “We are assisting parliament with analysis and technical assistance.”



It was not immediately clear who was behind the cyber-attack, or what type of attack it was.



Efforts to halt the attack had “an immediate effect”, said Marianne Andreassen, the parliament's non-elected chief administrator.

