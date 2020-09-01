US elections: Trump heads to Kenosha despite local officials asking him to stay away

US President Donald Trump headed to a Wisconsin town Tuesday despite state officials asking the president not to visit, days after a Black man was shot in the back multiple times by police and violent protests ensued.

Ahead of his trip to Kenosha, Trump told reporters that “a lot of people are looking at what’s happening to these Democrat-run cities and they’re disgusted.”

Trump tweeted that he was going to Kenosha “to thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard for a job well done.”

Heading to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard for a job well done. The Violence stopped six days ago, the moment the Guard entered the picture. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

Protests broke out across the state and led to multiple deaths and violence after police shot Jacob Blake in the back as he walked away from two officers and opened his car door.

Democrats accuse Trump of siding with white supremacists and right-wing extremists, while the president repeatedly slammed his opponents and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as “radical left” and “socialists.”

Trump has said he wants to restore law and order to cities that have witnessed violent protests since the beginning of the summer following several police shootings of Black men and women in the US.

