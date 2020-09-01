US vetoes UN resolution on foreign militants, including detainees in Syria, Iraq

The United States Monday vetoed a UN resolution on the fate of foreign militants which failed to include a call for their repatriation, diplomats said.
Drafted by Indonesia -- a non-permanent member of the Security Council -- the text drew support from 14 members, with the United States the only one to vote against.
It stopped short of calling for fighters to be repatriated to their countries of origin -- as sought by the United States but opposed by European nations.
Instead, the text encouraged UN member states to work to reinsert ex-fighters -- thousands of whom are detained in Syria and Iraq -- into society, once they have served any possible jail time, and to provide particular support for their families.
US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft criticized Indonesia’s resolution “supposedly designed to reinforce international action on counterterrorism” as “worse than no resolution at all.”
She added: “Terrorist fighters and their families are easily ignored if they are someone else’s problem. But I tell you now, and I say this with absolute conviction – failing to address head on the importance of repatriation will inevitably perpetuate the problem of terrorism.”
- With AFP
